Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 6.8 %

IDN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.28. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

