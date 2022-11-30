Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Down 0.8 %

Intevac stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,444,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.5% during the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

