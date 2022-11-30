Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Lowered to $448.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 1.5 %

INTU stock opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.75. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $697.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.