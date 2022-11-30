Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 53.1% in November

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,537. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
