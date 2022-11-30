Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 53.1% in November

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,537. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $93.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.26.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

