Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,752 shares.The stock last traded at $48.46 and had previously closed at $48.45.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 230,012 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,141,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,615,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,454,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

