Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after buying an additional 74,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after purchasing an additional 372,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after purchasing an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $281.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268,904. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $276.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

