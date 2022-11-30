Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,263 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,533 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,845,000 after purchasing an additional 409,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 15,316,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,510,654. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

