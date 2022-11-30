Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionix Technology Price Performance

Shares of IINX stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 411,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,180. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Get Ionix Technology alerts:

Ionix Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ionix Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.