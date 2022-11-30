Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionix Technology Price Performance
Shares of IINX stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 411,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,180. Ionix Technology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
Ionix Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ionix Technology (IINX)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ionix Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionix Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.