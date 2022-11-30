Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $43.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Ipsos Company Profile

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

