Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2022

Ipsos SA (OTCMKTS:IPSOFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Ipsos Price Performance

Shares of IPSOF stock remained flat at $43.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Ipsos has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Ipsos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.