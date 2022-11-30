iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,910 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.75% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $91,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88.

