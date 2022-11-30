iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 93,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 675.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 401,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 177,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 102,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,629,269 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

