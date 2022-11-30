iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 45.6% in November

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 3.73% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

EMIF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.78. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

About iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

