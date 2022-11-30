iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,300 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the October 31st total of 210,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,860,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 846,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,204. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $87.10. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

