iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the October 31st total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,236,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 396.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 243,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 194,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a one year low of $53.34 and a one year high of $85.27.

