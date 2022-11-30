iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 62,560 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 385,128 shares.The stock last traded at $129.53 and had previously closed at $125.95.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

