iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $365.44. 19,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,872. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.56. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $287.82 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.802 per share. This represents a $7.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

