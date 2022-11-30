iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $654,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $250.78. 70,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

