iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is PAX Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 24,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 145.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,041,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,326,718. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

