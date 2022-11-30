iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,099. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.79.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

