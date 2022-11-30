iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GSG)

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,999 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 752% compared to the typical volume of 352 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,762 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $21.59. 2,252,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,347. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.