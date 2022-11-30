iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $104.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.23. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

