iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) is Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,467 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.78. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

