iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. 109,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,918,329. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $130.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $112.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

