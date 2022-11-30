iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 116,614 shares.The stock last traded at $164.11 and had previously closed at $165.51.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.54 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,647,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

