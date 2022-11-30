Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 287.0% in November

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,074,700 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the October 31st total of 1,311,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50,747.0 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPHLF remained flat at $6.77 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. Japan Post has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.40.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

