Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $525.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $379.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.75.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 34.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
