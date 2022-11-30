John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 37,489 shares.The stock last traded at $82.32 and had previously closed at $82.74.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,472,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

