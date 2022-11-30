Joystick Price Down 1.6% This Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $108.48 million and approximately $175,763.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,063.15 or 0.99989637 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00040879 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005842 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021300 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00247867 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54313964 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $221,552.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

