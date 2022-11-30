Kamada Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kamada in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kamada (KMDA)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.