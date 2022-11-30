Kamada Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kamada in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kamada in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kamada

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after acquiring an additional 542,636 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.