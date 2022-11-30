Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Market Perform

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.97) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.50.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

