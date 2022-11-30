Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Trading Down 16.8%

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 103,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 70,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Kelso Technologies Price Performance

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelso Technologies Inc develops, produces, and distributes proprietary equipment used in transportation applications in the United States and Canada. The company offers railway equipment, such as bottom outlet, pressure relief, vacuum relief, and check valves, as well as one-bolt manways, pressure cars, pressure differential parts, tank gauges, laboratory test equipment, and wheel cleaners; emergency response kits; and fueling valves.

See Also

