Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and traded as low as $7.08. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 7,890 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 12.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 235.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

