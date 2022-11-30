KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Up 373.3% in November

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 373.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KL Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,551,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KL Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 819,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 137,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

KL Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ KLAQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,722. KL Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

KL Acquisition Company Profile

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

