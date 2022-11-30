KlayUniverse (KUT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,676.64

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $2,676.64 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00510704 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.31 or 0.31069874 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.10088336 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,741.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.