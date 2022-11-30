Kokoswap Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $19,745.69 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00003016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

