Komodo Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00088643 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058194 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,936,173 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
