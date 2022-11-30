Komodo Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $28.45 million and $1.12 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00252233 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00088643 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058194 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,936,173 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.