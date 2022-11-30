KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 440.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KOSÉ stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. KOSÉ has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $25.47.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

