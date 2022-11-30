Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 596.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on LH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.58. 31,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.39. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

