Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $530.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

LRCX traded up $29.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,259. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $401.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.47.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

