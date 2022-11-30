LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Stock Price Down 1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €38.16 ($39.34) and last traded at €38.16 ($39.34). 202,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.55 ($39.74).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

