Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.25.

LGRDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Legrand from €97.00 ($100.00) to €89.00 ($91.75) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Legrand Stock Performance

LGRDY stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $23.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

