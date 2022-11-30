LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.26, but opened at $10.03. LendingClub shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LC. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 7.6% in the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 845,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 274.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 132,443 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,317,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

