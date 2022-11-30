Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Purchases 15,000 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,083.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,885.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,110.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.

Shares of LTRPA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $406,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 27.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

