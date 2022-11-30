Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Purchases 15,000 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson acquired 15,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,083.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Dustin Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Dustin Henderson acquired 2,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,500 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,885.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Dustin Henderson acquired 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00.
- On Friday, September 16th, Dustin Henderson acquired 3,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,110.00.
- On Friday, September 9th, Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of LTRPA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $65.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.