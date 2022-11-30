Liquity USD (LUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $150,981.92

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00006095 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $185.27 million and $150,981.92 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,157.50 or 0.06786181 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00507713 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.38 or 0.30881541 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 178,220,833 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

