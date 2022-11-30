Litecoin Trading Up 0.4% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 billion and $688.76 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.33 or 0.00459394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018847 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,727,394 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

