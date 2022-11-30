Litecoin Trading Up 0.4% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.62 billion and $688.76 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.33 or 0.00459394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00022905 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002920 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001264 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018847 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001199 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,727,394 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
