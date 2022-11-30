Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lithium Chile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 18,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
About Lithium Chile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.