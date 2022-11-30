Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in November

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMCF traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 18,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Lithium Chile has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.