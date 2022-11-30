LogiTron Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (LTR)

LogiTron (LTR) traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One LogiTron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 101.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $6,332.17 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,139.35 or 0.06757957 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00505791 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.50 or 0.30764622 BTC.
About LogiTron
LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling LogiTron
