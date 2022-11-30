Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.97

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 3605914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail services of freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks in the People's Republic of China. It also offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.