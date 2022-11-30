Lumi Credits Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $2,301.16 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

