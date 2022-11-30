LXI REIT plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:LXI)

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LXI REIT Stock Down 1.6 %
LXI stock opened at GBX 114.50 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. LXI REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 111 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 154 ($1.84). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 137.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1,293.33.
LXI REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for LXI REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXI REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.